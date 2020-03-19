How tech start-ups, FMCG majors are helping kirana stores go digital - Photos-1
Business Today
Loading...

How tech start-ups, FMCG majors are helping kirana stores go digital

With consumers preferring to shop online in the COVID era, some forward-looking Kirana stores (1-2 million of the 15 million stores) are eager to have an online presence so that they don't lose customers to online grocers. If you happen to search online for a packet of Maggi or Saffola oil, you are likely to see the website of your neighbourhood grocer in search results with a catalogue as professional as that of an established marketplace.

Here are some FMCG and technology start-ups which are providing digital solutions to Kirana shops

Story: Ajita Shashidhar
ADVERTISEMENT
 

PANORAMA

more
New norms of social distancing as world reopens amid COVID-19
New norms of social distancing as world reopens amid COVID-19
Seven sectors bullish on hiring post lockdown
Seven sectors bullish on hiring post lockdown
Waiting for Covaxin, India's coronavirus vaccine candidate
Waiting for Covaxin, India's coronavirus vaccine candidate
Double whammy for Assam as it fights both floods and COVID-19
Double whammy for Assam as it fights both floods and COVID-19
Kerala Gold Scam: How the multi-crore case was busted
Kerala Gold Scam: How the multi-crore case was busted
Experts who have shown the way amid the COVID-19 pandemic
Experts who have shown the way amid the COVID-19 pandemic
Google- Jio Platforms deal: Key things to know
Google- Jio Platforms deal: Key things to know
How offices can prevent spread of coronavirus when employees return
How offices can prevent spread of coronavirus when employees return