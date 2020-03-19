How tech start-ups, FMCG majors are helping kirana stores go digital

With consumers preferring to shop online in the COVID era, some forward-looking Kirana stores (1-2 million of the 15 million stores) are eager to have an online presence so that they don't lose customers to online grocers. If you happen to search online for a packet of Maggi or Saffola oil, you are likely to see the website of your neighbourhood grocer in search results with a catalogue as professional as that of an established marketplace.



Here are some FMCG and technology start-ups which are providing digital solutions to Kirana shops



Story: Ajita Shashidhar

ADVERTISEMENT