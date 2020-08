The short-form video app TikTok has had a dream run in India ever since its launch in 2016. In June 2020, shortly after the India-China standoff in the Galwan valley, the Indian government banned 59 Chinese-owned apps including TikTok. The app that is most popular among youngsters for spontaneous videos is feeling the heat from all corners. The United States is now all set to ban the app while Microsoft has evinced interest in purchasing it from parent company Bytedance.





Story: Rashi Bisaria