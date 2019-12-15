How these business leaders overcame failure on their road to success

Bill Gates



One of the richest men in the world, Microsoft founder Bill Gates did not always have it easy. He was a dropout from Harvard University and also co-founded Traf-O-Data in the 1970s, which ran into losses. It was a business partnership between Bill Gates, Paul Allen and Paul Gilbert. The idea was to read the roadway traffic counters and create reports for traffic engineers. Gates was just sixteen at the time and the experience laid the foundation for setting up Microsoft Corporation a few years later. It made him the world's youngest self-made billionaire at the age of 31.

