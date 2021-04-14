India struggles with vaccine shortage at the height of the pandemic - Photos-1
India struggles with vaccine shortage at the height of the pandemic

India is not struggling with rising COVID cases alone. Apart from struggling with the second wave of COVID-19 it's facing a severed shortage of vaccines. Several states across the country have flagged this concern to the Centre asking for additional supply and necessary assistance.

Union Health minister Harsh Vardhan recently hit out at the Maharashtra government after the latter said it was running out of COVID-19 vaccines.

Vardhan called the allegations of vaccine shortage "utterly baseless". "This is nothing but an attempt to divert attention from Maharashtra government's repeated failures to control the spread of pandemic," he added.

Other states like Chhattisgarh, Odisha, Andhra Pradesh and Jharkhand also have similar complaints that they are facing a shortage of vaccines. Reports have emerged that several states were shutting vaccine centres early or turning people away due to shortage of vaccines.
