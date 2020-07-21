Kerala Gold Scam: How the multi-crore case was busted

The Pinarayi Vijayan-led Left front government in Kerala has been stung by a high-profile, multi-crore gold smuggling case. This smuggling racket was busted at a time when the state is already in the middle of the coronavirus crisis. Kerala is set to go to the polls next year, and state Opposition has upped the ante against the ruling government. What makes matters worse for Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan is that his own principal secretary was allegedly involved in this gold smuggling case. The Opposition has said the National Investigation Agency (NIA) should question CM Pinarayi Vijayan and that he should resign taking moral responsibility for the acts of his principal secretary.



Here are the details of the current gold scam in Kerala.

