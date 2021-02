The Mughal Gardens is now open for public from February 13 to March 21. The iconic landmark which remained shut for 11 months due to COVID-19 is all set to welcome visitors. The Garden will remain open from 10 am to 5 pm, barring Mondays. Here's more about the Mughal Gardens, how you can book your visit and the standard operating procedure in view of the pandemic



Photos: Rajwant Rawat

