IMDb, the online database for entertainment, has recently unveiled its Top 10 Indian Web Series of the year. Scam 1992: The Harshad Mehta Story has topped the chart with a 9.2 rating. IMDb ratings are determined by viewers who rank films and TV shows on a 10-point scale.



Here are the web series that made it to the top 10 list this year. Check them out.



