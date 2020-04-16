Vizag gas leak: All you need to know about the tragedy

At least eleven persons have died and hundreds have fallen sick due to a massive gas leakage in LG Polymers plant at R R Venkatapuram on the outskirts of Visakhapatnam in the wee hours of Thursday.

More than 800 people were evacuated from R R Venkatapuram following a polyvinyl chloride (PVC) styrene gas leak and most of them only needed first aid. Of this, at least 246 persons with health complications are undergoing treatment at the King George Hospital. Here's all you need to know about LG Polymers plant where the toxic gas leak incident happened.





ADVERTISEMENT