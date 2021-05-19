What is the origin of SARS-COV-2, the virus that has killed 3.5 mn people till now?

The origins of the novel coronavirus (SARS-CoV-2) which has left around 3.5 million dead and more than 168 million affected around the world remains a mystery. 'What is the origin of the virus that has ravaged the world' remains a widely debated topic, with some scientists and politicians maintaining that the possibility of a lab leak of the deadly virus exists. In the past few days, the theory that the virus emerged from the Wuhan Institute of Virology in China, which was once dismissed, has suddenly gained steam with US President Joe Biden ordering a review of COVID-19 origins. The institute is said to be near the outbreak's known epicentre of Huanan Seafood Market in central China's Wuhan city, where the virus first emerged in late 2019 and became a pandemic. Let's take a look at some of the controversies that emerged over the origin of coronavirus.

