Central trade unions likely to meet on Dec 8 to discuss further protests against Labour Codes

The central trade unions are likely to meet on December 8 to discuss further protests against the recently notified Labour Codes. According to sources, the ten central trade unions are likely to continue local protests and could consider a nationwide strike in February 2026. These include AITUC, INTUC, HMS, CITU, amongst others.

“Trade unions are against the Labour Codes which are anti-worker and we plan to continue our protests against them,” said a trade union leader.

The Centre had notified the long-pending Labour Codes on November 21 and 10 central trade unions along with the Samyukt Kisan Morcha had opposed it noting that there were no consultations by the government before its rollout.

They had also organised a nationwide protest on November 26 and had sent a representation to President Droupadi Murmu.

The four Labour Codes-the Code on Wages, 2019, the Industrial Relations Code, 2020, the Code on Social Security, 2020 and the Occupational Safety, Health and Working Conditions Code, 2020, aim to simplify 29 Central labour laws, some of which date back to the pre-Independence era.

However, they have faced severe opposition from trade unions on the grounds that several of their provisions such as fixed-term employment, enabling women to work in night shifts and increasing the threshold for closure of factories to 300 workers are against the rights of workers and favour employers.

However, the Confederation of Central Trade Unions, which includes 14 trade unions led by the Bharatiya Mazdoor Sangh, which is affiliated to the Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh, had in a statement on November 22 supported the Labour Codes and said they would be beneficial to 400 million workers in the unorganised sector.