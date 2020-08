The fatal Air India Express Boeing 737 crash, which took place at Kozhikode on August 7, claimed 18 lives, including that of four children and two pilots.

The plane was coming from Dubai with 191 passengers on board when it skidded off the runway and broke into two parts. The Kozhikode crash was not the first time India's national carrier has been involved in a crash. Here are some of the Air India Boeing 737 crashes you should know about.