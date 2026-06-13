SBI customers hit by ₹6,313 cr frauds: Why UPI, internet banking users should worry

More than 30,700 fraud cases involving State Bank of India customers led to losses of over ₹6,313.4 crore between April 2023 and March 2026, according to information obtained under the Right to Information Act. The RTI-based data shows that UPI and internet banking were the most frequently exploited channels, pointing to the scale of fraud risks as digital transactions continue to grow.

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The figures also show that while the number of fraud cases has fallen, the average amount involved in each case has increased. SBI recorded 14,717 fraud cases in 2023-24, but this dropped to 2,247 in 2025-26. Even so, the amount involved in the last financial year alone stood at ₹1,745.23 crore, indicating a shift towards fewer but higher-value frauds.

The RTI reply was furnished by SBI's fraud prevention and monitoring department to Nagpur-based activist Abhay Kolarkar. It also identified West Bengal as the state with the highest number of fraud cases during the period covered, with 3,426 cases involving ₹143.67 crore. SBI did not disclose comparable figures for other states.

Among banking channels, UPI accounted for the highest number of fraud cases at 12,868, followed by internet banking with 8,657 cases. Together, these two digital channels made up more than 21,500 fraud incidents over the three-year period. SBI also recorded 23,580 cyber fraud cases involving losses of ₹166.73 crore during the same period.

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The data points to changes in the way frauds are being carried out. Earlier scams were largely based on phishing links and fake calls, while more recent cases involve fake investment applications, screen-sharing manipulation, remote access tools and cloned trading platforms.

The RTI response also highlighted frauds involving SBI employees. A total of 303 such cases were reported over the three-year period, leading to losses of ₹311.08 crore. While employee-linked fraud cases fell from 114 in 2023-24 to 89 in 2025-26, the amount involved in the last year rose to more than ₹103 crore.

SBI said it does not maintain separate detailed data on increasingly reported "digital arrest" scams or the amount lost in such cases. According to the report, these scams involve fraudsters posing as law enforcement or regulatory officials and pressuring victims to transfer money under threat of arrest or legal action.

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Cybercrime expert and former IPS officer Prof. Triveni Singh said the digital payment ecosystem has brought convenience and speed, but has also expanded opportunities for cybercriminals. He said fraudsters now rely more on psychological manipulation than technical hacking, using fear, greed and urgency to trap victims. He further said that while banking security systems have improved, criminals continue to adapt by exploiting human vulnerabilities and social engineering tactics.

The three-year SBI data shows the breadth of fraud across digital banking channels, cybercrime cases and employee-linked frauds, while also underlining gaps such as the absence of separate data on digital arrest scams. The report points to the growing risks faced by customers as digital banking becomes central to daily financial activity.