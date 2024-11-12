Actor Shahid Kapoor rents out luxury apartment in Mumbai for Rs 20 lakh per month

Bollywood actor Shahid Kapoor has rented out his luxury apartment in Mumbai's upscale Three Sixty West, Worli. According to documents accessed by Business Today, the rental starts at Rs 20.5 lakh per month and gradually rises to Rs 23.98 lakh by the end of the five-year lease. The agreement also includes a 10-month rent-free period.

As reported by Square Yards, Kapoor's luxurious apartment covers a carpet area of 5,395 sq. ft. and a built-up area of 6,175 sq. ft., with three reserved parking spots. Shahid and Mira Kapoor had purchased the property in May 2024 for Rs 58.6 crore. The new lease agreement, registered in November 2024, has a 5-year term with a security deposit of Rs 1.23 crore. The rental yield is expected to be around 4-5%.

Shahid Kapoor has now joined other celebrities like Kartik Aaryan, Ranveer Singh, and producer Sajid Nadiadwala, who have recently rented out their luxury Mumbai properties.

Shahid Kapoor's upcoming projects include the action drama Deva, directed by Rosshan Andrrews and produced by Siddharth Roy Kapur. He's also set to star in Vishal Bhardwaj's first full-fledged action film.

On September 13, Nadiadwala Grandson Entertainment officially announced an upcoming untitled project. The production house’s official X account shared a post from Sajid Nadiadwala: "I'm thrilled to join forces with the genius director, my dear friend Vishal Bhardwaj, and the phenomenal powerhouse Shahid Kapoor! It's an honour to welcome the incredibly gifted Triptii Dimri to the #NGEfamily... -Love #SajidNadiadwala."

It was reported that Amitabh Bachchan and his son Abhishek Bachchan bought 10 apartments worth Rs 24.95 crore in Mumbai’s Mulund area in a project named Oberoi Eternia.

According to data from SquareYards, Bollywood stars strongly prefer investing in residential and commercial real estate. While these celebrities actively diversify their portfolios across various asset classes, residential properties account for a significant 62% of all their transactions. Furthermore, the trend toward commercial real estate is on the rise, with many stars strategically investing in prime locations to ensure stable rental income.