Akshay Kumar sells two properties in Mumbai for Rs 7.10 crore

Actor Akshay Kumar has sold two properties in the same residential project for a cumulative Rs 7.10 crore in Mumbai, said real estate platform Square Yards. Both the transactions were recorded in June 2025, as per the documents on Inspector General of Registration (IGR).

The properties are located in Sky City, developed by Oberoi Realty, in Mumbai’s Borivali area. Spread over 25 acres, it is a ready-to-move-in residential project offering 3BHK, 3BHK+Studio, and Duplex apartments.

Advertisement

Related Articles

The first property sold by Akshay Kumar is valued at Rs 5.75 crore, and has a carpet area of 1,101 sq ft (~102 sq m). It includes two parking spaces. Akshay Kumar paid a stamp duty of Rs 34.50 lakh and registration charges of Rs 30,000.

Akshay Kumar had purchased the property in 2017 for Rs 3.02 crore, indicating an appreciation of 90 per cent since.

The second property was sold by the actor for Rs 1.35 crore. It has a carpet area of 252 sq ft (23.45 sq m). For this, the actor paid a stamp duty of Rs 6.75 lakh and registration charges of Rs 30,000.

Akshay Kumar had purchased the property in 2017 for Rs 67.90 lakh, and hence had appreciated by 99 per cent.

Advertisement

Oberoi Sky City recorded 100 sale registrations with a total transaction value of Rs. 428 crore from August 2024 to July 2025. The average resale property price in the project stands at Rs. 47,800 per sq. ft. Actors Amitabh Bachchan and Abhishek Bachchan had acquired multiple properties in Oberoi Sky City in May 2024.

The area, Borivali East, a prominent, lush residential location in Mumbai, is connected via the Western Express Highway, suburban rail, and Metro Line 7, linking it to key parts of the city. It is also close to the Sanjay Gandhi National Park, and has easy access to business hubs like Goregaon and Malad.