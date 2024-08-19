DDA flats starting Rs 11.5 lakh; Rs 29 lakh in Delhi’s Jasola, Ramgarh Colony

To reduce its unsold inventory and meet the ever-growing demand for affordable homes in the capital city, the Delhi Development Authority (DDA) has come up with close to 40,000 flats under three schemes. At a time when steep rises in home prices have left many willing homebuyers high and dry, the DDA offerings could well prove to be a breather for many.

Apart from being low cost - especially in the LIG and MIG categories - many of these units are located in prominent areas of Delhi, which are well connected via modern urban transport systems like the Delhi Metro.

Under the first scheme - DDA Sata Ghar Housing Scheme, 2024 - nearly 34,000 flats are being offered on a first come first serve basis. These flats with starting prices of as low as Rs 11.5 lakh are located in North West Delhi’s Ramgarh Colony, Sirsapur, Rohini, Narela, and Loknayakpuram. Meant for Low-Income Group (LIG) and Economically Weaker Section (EWS), these flats are offered at a discounted rate.

In the second scheme - DDA General Housing Scheme 2024 - some 5,400 flats are on offer, which are divided into a high-income group (HIG), middle-income group (MIG), and LIG categorically. Located in prominent areas like Jasola, Narela, and Loknayakpuram, flats have a starting price of Rs 29 lakh. To offer respite from a steady rise in home prices, these flats are priced at the 2023 rate.

In a separate housing scheme, DDA Dwarka Housing Scheme 2024, 173 flats are on offer in the fast-growing sub-town of Dwarka. Categorised under MIG & LIG, these units are located in sectors 14, 16B, and 19B of Dwarka and are priced at Rs 1.28 crore and above.

As per DDA, the ready-to-move-in, freehold properties are being placed on the market at a 15% discount. Apart from clearing its inventory, these schemes will also help homebuyers in getting affordable homes in Delhi, where private players are only focused on luxury units - priced above Rs 2 crore.