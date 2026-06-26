DDA Nagrik Awaas Yojana 2026: Flats in Delhi at 25% discount. Check the last date to apply

The rising cost of real estate in Delhi has made it more difficult for many middle-class families to purchase a home in the National Capital Region (NCR). In a move aimed at making housing more affordable, the Delhi Development Authority (DDA) has launched the Nagrik Awaas Yojana 2026.

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The scheme offers residential flats at a flat 25% discount. However, homes under the scheme are being allotted on a First Come, First Serve (FCFS) basis, meaning interested buyers will need to act quickly to secure their preferred flat. The DDA has extended the booking period for the Nagrik Awaas Yojana 2026 till June 30, 2026.

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The FCFS model eliminates the uncertainty of lotteries and draw-based allotments. Flats are allotted to eligible applicants in the order in which bookings are confirmed, making the process more transparent and faster. As a result, buyers who complete their registration and booking formalities early stand a better chance of securing the unit of their choice.

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A total of 1,712 flats in Narela and Siraspur across different income categories are listed under the scheme. These include 298 High Income Group (HIG) flats, 459 Middle Income Group (MIG) flats, 481 Low Income Group (LIG) flats and 63 Economically Weaker Section (EWS) flats in Narela, along with 411 LIG flats in Siraspur.

For middle-class homebuyers, the MIG flats are expected to attract significant interest. After the 25% discount, these flats are priced between approximately ₹66 lakh and ₹83 lakh. With plinth areas ranging from around 113 square metres to 140 square metres, they offer spacious accommodation suitable for growing families.

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The scheme also includes budget-friendly options for lower-income groups. LIG flats in Narela are available for around ₹15 lakh, while LIG flats in Siraspur are priced between ₹11.5 lakh and ₹11.7 lakh. EWS flats are available for less than ₹10 lakh, making them among the most affordable housing options currently available in Delhi.

Registrations for the scheme opened through DDA's Awaas Portal, with applicants required to pay a non-refundable registration fee of ₹2,500. The booking amount has been fixed at ₹10 lakh for HIG flats, ₹4 lakh for MIG flats, ₹1 lakh for LIG flats and ₹50,000 for EWS flats.