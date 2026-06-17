Can Faridabad beat Gurugram, Noida for value-driven homebuyers?

When it comes to buying a home in Delhi-NCR, Gurugram and Noida are usually the first places that come to mind. However, amid these high-profile markets, Faridabad is emerging as a quieter but strong option, especially for service-class buyers trying to balance home loan EMIs, children’s education, holidays and future savings.

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For those earning annual packages of ₹25 lakh to ₹40 lakh, finding a preferred home in the main areas of Delhi, Noida or Gurugram within a budget of around ₹1.5 crore to ₹1.75 crore has become nearly impossible. In Faridabad, though, buyers can get a large and comfortable home of up to 2,000 square feet within the same budget.

Unlike places such as Gurugram, where lower-budget buyers often do not get much attention from dealers, Faridabad offers the chance to maintain a good lifestyle while also saving money for the future.

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Speaking on Aaj Tak Radio’s show Property Se Fayda, real estate expert Vinod Kumar Kakkar said Faridabad is now being seen as a real centre point of Delhi-NCR. According to Kakkar, Faridabad works as a strong central location for travel in all these directions if one family member works in Gurugram, another in Noida and a child studies in Delhi.

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Kakkar said, "Once the construction of the Gurugram-Faridabad elevated road is completed, the distance and travel time between the two cities will be significantly reduced, thereby connecting it to Greater Noida and Noida, Although the Yamuna Expressway and Noida will derive direct benefits from the Jewar Airport, Faridabad's real estate market is also expected to see a 20 to 30 percent boost due to improved connectivity."

On the choice between builder floors and high-rise apartments, Kakkar said Faridabad has traditionally been dominated by builder floors, but buyers are now choosing according to family needs. Builder floors appeal more to those who want a larger space and ownership rights over land, and are mainly preferred by traders and business owners.

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Kakkar added, "High-rise apartments are particularly suitable for the salaried class, especially where children or the elderly might be at home alone. These complexes offer modern amenities such as 24/7 security, a clubhouse, parks, and a swimming pool. Faridabad is now avoiding the fate of becoming a concrete jungle; the focus here is on low-density, greenery-rich projects, allowing buyers to spend peaceful, relaxing time with their families away from the daily grind of a polluted environment."

On the comparison between Sohna and Faridabad, Kakkar said that in the ₹50 lakh to ₹1 crore range, plots offer better returns than floors for those buying only for investment. However, instead of buying plots in the outer areas of Sohna, investing in developed sectors of Faridabad in the same budget can offer better connectivity and stronger appreciation.