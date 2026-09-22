Most expensive residential unit: All about Dinesh Thakkar who bought ₹711 crore Juhu tower

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The building is at the Embassy Terazza development, which is an ultra-luxury low-density development spanning over 2+ acres with approximately 50 residences, it said. There is one residence per floor across the five towers that offer panoramic sea and city views, planned layouts, lush gardens, and other wellness and lifestyle amenities.

Thakkar said he picked the development as he was looking for privacy, spaciousness, great views and a sanctuary that could become his family home. “‘Angelus’ is what we have named our new dream home,” he said.

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WHO IS DINESH THAKKAR?

Dinesh Thakkar is the founder, chairman and managing director of AngelOne, a stock-broking and wealth management company he established after starting as an investor. The company was incorporated in 1996, and Thakkar continues to lead as its chairman and managing director.

Born in Mumbai’s Mulund into a family involved in textile trading, Thakkar attended St John the Baptist High School in Thane and studied science at Kishinchand Chellaram College in Mumbai. He left formal education after Class 12.

Thakkar initially joined his family’s textile business but later borrowed money from friends to enter the stock market. His early experience was challenging, with market volatility linked to geopolitical tensions causing losses of around ₹6 lakh.

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Instead of leaving the market, Thakkar studied the brokerage industry and found gaps in how retail investors were served. He then entered the broking business.

The 1992 securities scam involving Harshad Mehta was another major setback, leaving Thakkar heavily in debt. He has said that a lack of ethics and transparency in the brokerage industry motivated him to build a firm that was transparent, technology-led and customer-friendly.

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Angel Broking expanded into wealth management, retail and corporate broking, and later into commodity broking. Angel Broking launched its IPO in September 2020 and was listed on the BSE and NSE in October that year.

The company rebranded as Angel One in 2021. Thakkar also serves on the boards of Angel Fincap, Angel Insurance Brokers & Advisors, Mimansa Software Systems and Angel Wellness.

