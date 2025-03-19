2024 was the warmest year in the 175-year record: WMO

Clear signs of human-induced climate change reached new heights in 2024, with some of the consequences being irreversible over hundreds if not thousands of years, according to a new report from the World Meteorological Organization (WMO), which also underlined the massive economic and social upheavals from extreme weather.

Investment in weather, water and climate services is more important than ever to meet the challenges and build safer, more resilient communities, stressed the report.

The record global temperatures seen in 2023 and broken in 2024 were mainly due to the ongoing rise in greenhouse gas emissions, coupled with a shift from a cooling La Niña to warming El Niño event. Several other factors may have contributed to the unexpectedly unusual temperature jumps, including changes in the solar cycle, a massive volcanic eruption and a decrease in cooling aerosols, according to the report.

Temperatures are just a small part of a much bigger picture.

“Data for 2024 show that our oceans continued to warm, and sea levels continued to rise. The frozen parts of Earth’s surface, known as the cryosphere, are melting at an alarming rate: glaciers continue to retreat, and Antarctic Sea ice reached its second-lowest extent ever recorded. Meanwhile, extreme weather continues to have devastating consequences around the world,” said WMO Secretary-General Celeste Saulo.

Tropical cyclones, floods, droughts, and other hazards in 2024 led to the highest number of new displacements recorded for the past 16 years, contributed to worsening food crises, and caused massive economic losses.

WMO’s flagship report shows that atmospheric concentration of carbon dioxide is at the highest levels in the last 800,000 years, globally each of the past ten years were individually the ten warmest years on record and each of the past eight years has set a record for ocean heat content.