'5.5 tense minutes': ISS narrowly escapes catastrophe with Sunita Williams on board

In a dramatic moment of orbital precision, the International Space Station (ISS), with astronaut Sunita Williams aboard, executed a critical maneuver to dodge a potential collision with space debris.

The engines of the Progress cargo spacecraft, docked to the ISS, fired for 5.5 tense minutes, shifting the station's orbit and ensuring the safety of its crew and operations.

The evasive action was meticulously coordinated by NASA, Roscosmos, and international ISS partners. The debris, a fragment of a weather satellite destroyed in 2015, was on a trajectory that could have brought it within 4 kilometers of the station—a perilously close encounter by cosmic standards.

Veteran astronaut Sunita Williams, aboard the station during the maneuver, underscored the gravity of the situation, reflecting on the team’s preparedness for such high-stakes events. "Every precaution matters when safety hangs in the balance," she said, highlighting the dedication of the ISS crew to their mission.

This maneuver marks just one of 32 debris avoidance actions the ISS has carried out since its launch in 1999, as noted in NASA’s December 2022 analysis. The frequency of such events is accelerating due to the growing clutter in low Earth orbit, including inactive satellites and rocket fragments. Earlier this year, in March, the station had to alter its trajectory twice within one week to prevent similar risks.

The increasing number of satellites, particularly from constellations like SpaceX’s Starlink, is intensifying orbital congestion. With over 6,600 active satellites and plans to expand to 40,000, Starlink exemplifies the challenges posed by the rapid growth of satellite networks in low Earth orbit.

While technology has made space exploration safer, the rising threat of debris calls for coordinated international efforts. Improved debris tracking, satellite disposal protocols, and active removal technologies are critical to mitigating future risks. Sunita Williams and her colleagues remain vocal advocates for global action, recognizing the stakes involved in safeguarding space operations.

Adding to the day's high-stakes atmosphere, just two hours after the ISS maneuver, SpaceX launched its Starship megacraft for the sixth test from the Starbase spaceport in Texas. The reusable spacecraft, intended for missions to the Moon, Mars, and beyond, represents the cutting edge of exploration technology.