Blue Origin to fly all-women crew with Katy Perry, Gayle King in a 10-minute space trip on April 14

In a first for Blue Origin, six women—including pop icon Katy Perry and journalist Gayle King—are set to blast off on a brief yet historic spaceflight this April. The Jeff Bezos-led company will launch the all-female crew aboard its New Shepard rocket on April 14, 2025, from Launch Site One in West Texas.

The suborbital flight, named NS-31, marks Blue Origin’s 11th human mission and will take the crew above the Karman Line—the recognized boundary between Earth and space—on a 10-minute journey.

The lineup includes Aisha Bowe, Amanda Nguyen, Gayle King, Katy Perry, Kerianne Flynn, and Lauren Sanchez. Each brings a distinct background, from aerospace and advocacy to media and the arts.

Aisha Bowe, a former NASA rocket scientist and STEMBoard CEO, aims to inspire young minds through her story. “Her journey from community college to space” has made her a global role model for aspiring scientists.

Amanda Nguyen, a bioastronautics researcher and TIME’s Woman of the Year, will become the first Vietnamese woman in space. “Her flight will be about reconciliation and highlighting science as a tool for peace.”

Katy Perry’s participation blends fame with purpose. The UNICEF Goodwill Ambassador and founder of the Firework Foundation said she hopes to “inspire her daughter and others to reach for their dreams.”

Award-winning CBS journalist Gayle King is stepping “out of her comfort zone” with the space mission, choosing to lead by example and “embrace new adventures.”

Kerianne Flynn, a film producer and former fashion executive, sees the flight as a way to inspire her son and “future generations to pursue their aspirations.”

Lauren Sanchez, pilot and Vice Chair of the Bezos Earth Fund, is also flying. With an Emmy to her name and her aerial production company, she said she hopes “to inspire the next generation of explorers.”

Blue Origin’s last New Shepard mission tested artificial Moon gravity, offering researchers two minutes of simulated lunar conditions before returning to Earth via parachute.