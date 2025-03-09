scorecardresearch
Business Today
Groundbreaking impact: Scientists turned light into a supersolid for first time, defying conventional physics

This breakthrough could have significant implications for quantum computing, as supersolid-based photonic systems may provide a more stable platform for qubits, the fundamental units of quantum information.

In a groundbreaking experiment, researchers have successfully transformed light into a supersolid — an exotic state of matter that behaves both as a solid and a fluid. Published in Nature, the discovery by a team of physicists and nanotechnologists opens new possibilities for quantum mechanics, photonics, and advanced materials research.  

A supersolid maintains a crystalline structure like a solid while also flowing without resistance, a property typical of superfluids. Until now, supersolids had only been observed in ultracold atomic gases near absolute zero. The ability to create a supersolid using light challenges traditional views on matter and energy.  

The research, led by Dimitris Trypogeorgos and Daniele Sanvitto at the National Research Council (CNR) in Italy, involved firing a laser at a gallium arsenide structure with precisely engineered microscopic ridges. This interaction created polaritons — hybrid light-matter particles — that exhibited supersolid behavior.  

This breakthrough could have significant implications for quantum computing, as supersolid-based photonic systems may provide a more stable platform for qubits, the fundamental units of quantum information. It could also lead to faster, more efficient optical circuits, revolutionizing photonic devices.  

Beyond technology, the ability to generate supersolid light paves the way for exploring new states of matter, offering deeper insights into light-matter interactions under extreme quantum conditions.  

The team plans to refine their approach to better control these supersolid light formations and explore their potential in next-generation quantum systems. Future research will focus on stabilizing and manipulating these structures, potentially transforming fields ranging from fundamental physics to cutting-edge computing and photonics.  

This milestone reshapes our understanding of light, bridging the gap between classical and quantum materials — and setting the stage for future breakthroughs in physics and material science.

Published on: Mar 09, 2025, 2:15 PM IST
