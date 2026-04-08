How El Nino could bring record heat and unpredictable weather in 2026

A Super El Niño could cause global temperatures to soar and lead to unpredictable weather patterns in 2026, according to a report by CNN. As the tropical Pacific Ocean heats up, significant changes are expected to impact weather around the world.

What is El Niño?

El Niño is a recurring climate cycle that occurs when ocean temperatures in the equatorial Pacific rise above average. While typical El Niños can bring a mix of floods, droughts, and wildfires, a "Super El Niño" is expected to be especially severe.

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This happens when ocean temperatures climb by more than 2°C above the norm, which is being projected for 2026. Some computer models, like the European modeling suite, predict this intense event.

The Impact of a Super El Niño

"Super El Niños are rare, but their impact is significant," said meteorologist Nat Johnson told CNN. "These weather and climate impacts modify crop yields, disease spread, coral bleaching, fisheries, and many other parts of the earth system that affect our daily lives."

The current signs point to an intense El Niño forming by late summer or early fall. As the warm waters spread across the Pacific, they influence global weather patterns, including shifting winds and precipitation. This process leads to extreme weather events, like floods in some regions and droughts in others.

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Effects on the US

For the US, El Niño typically causes heavy winter storms, particularly along the West Coast. However, it can also disrupt the Atlantic hurricane season by increasing wind shear, which can tear apart developing storms. El Niño has also been linked to global heatwaves, and a strong one this year could further speed up global warming.

Global Impacts of El Niño

The effects of El Niño are felt worldwide. In Australia, the risk of drought and wildfires rises, and parts of South America, India, and Africa may also face severe droughts. Meanwhile, excessive rainfall could cause flooding in southeastern South America, the Horn of Africa, Iran, and Afghanistan.

El Niño and Global Warming

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El Niño events release large amounts of heat from the oceans into the atmosphere, contributing to higher global surface temperatures. If the predicted Super El Niño takes hold, 2026 could see record-breaking warmth. Experts warn that this could accelerate global warming at a faster pace, adding even more urgency to address climate change.

"The globe is already warming at an accelerating rate, and an intense El Niño would speed that up even faster, at least for a few years," said a climate expert. The last El Niño, in 2024, saw record temperatures, and if the European model is correct, the current event could be the strongest El Niño on record.

IMD's warning

The India Meteorological Department (IMD) on 31 March, has issued a warning that 2026 will likely see a hotter summer than usual, with significant temperature deviations expected across the country.

From April to June, the maximum temperatures are forecast to be above normal in several parts of east and northeast India, as well as parts of central and peninsular regions.

Additionally, the IMD has predicted an increased number of heatwave days, particularly in coastal areas such as Odisha, West Bengal, Tamil Nadu, and Andhra Pradesh.

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The rise in temperatures is expected to put additional pressure on public health, infrastructure, and water resources, urging authorities to prepare for these extreme conditions