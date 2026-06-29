Just sunlight: China's new desalination tech could make seawater cheaper than bottled water 

The world's oceans hold nearly 97% of Earth's water, yet only a tiny fraction is drinkable. For decades, scientists have tried to crack one stubborn problem: how to turn seawater into freshwater without consuming vast amounts of energy. Now, a team of Chinese researchers says it may have found a promising answer — one powered almost entirely by sunlight.

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The researchers have developed a solar-driven desalination technology that significantly cuts the energy needed to produce freshwater. More strikingly, their economic analysis suggests the system could produce desalinated water at a lower cost than bottled water after around two years of operation.

While the claim is based on projected production costs rather than retail prices, the breakthrough has sparked interest because it addresses the biggest obstacle facing desalination: energy.

Why is desalination so expensive?

Desalination is not a new technology. Countries across the Middle East, Australia, Israel and parts of the United States already rely on it to supplement freshwater supplies.

The challenge has always been cost.

Conventional desalination plants, particularly those using reverse osmosis or thermal evaporation, require substantial amounts of electricity to remove salt from seawater. Energy often represents one of the largest operating expenses, making desalinated water significantly more expensive than water sourced from rivers, lakes or reservoirs.

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This is why large-scale desalination has traditionally been limited to regions with abundant energy resources or severe water scarcity.

What have Chinese researchers developed?

The new system uses a specially engineered three-dimensional porous material embedded with nanoparticles that efficiently absorb sunlight.

Instead of relying on electricity to heat seawater, the material converts solar energy directly into heat, accelerating evaporation while reducing energy losses.

According to the researchers, the material absorbs about 90.2% of incoming solar energy and reduces the energy required to evaporate seawater by 45.7% compared with conventional approaches.

The team also tested the technology outdoors for an entire year, operating solely on sunlight without drawing electricity from the grid.

How does it work?

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The principle is surprisingly simple. Sunlight is captured by the photothermal material, which rapidly heats the thin layer of seawater surrounding it. As the water evaporates, the salt is left behind. The resulting water vapour is then condensed into freshwater.

Because the system concentrates heat where evaporation occurs instead of heating large volumes of water, it uses significantly less energy than traditional thermal desalination methods.

Why is the "cheaper than bottled water" claim significant?

The headline-grabbing comparison does not mean consumers will immediately buy desalinated water for less than a bottle at the supermarket.

Instead, researchers estimate that after roughly two years of operation, the cumulative cost of producing freshwater using their solar-powered system would fall below the production cost of bottled water. As the technology scales up and operates over longer periods, the economics are expected to improve further.

In other words, the claim refers to long-term production economics rather than retail pricing.

Is it ready for commercial use?

Not yet. While the prototype demonstrated stable outdoor performance over a year and successfully produced enough freshwater to irrigate about 5 square metres of farmland during an entire crop cycle, commercial deployment will require much larger validation.

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Researchers still need to prove that the material can remain durable over several years, be manufactured at scale, perform consistently under different weather conditions and compete economically with existing desalination technologies.

Why does this matter globally?

The breakthrough comes at a time when freshwater shortages are becoming more severe due to climate change, prolonged droughts, rapid urbanisation and population growth.

More than two billion people already live in water-stressed regions, prompting governments worldwide to explore alternative water sources. If solar-powered desalination can substantially reduce operating costs, it could make freshwater production more accessible to coastal communities, islands and developing countries that currently cannot afford conventional desalination plants.

The technology also aligns with global efforts to reduce carbon emissions by replacing energy-intensive industrial processes with renewable alternatives.

China has increasingly invested in next-generation desalination technologies as part of its broader push to strengthen water security. This latest development builds on previous efforts to integrate desalination with renewable energy and industrial waste heat.