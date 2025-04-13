Limitless green energy: Princeton-NASA team taps Earth's rotation to generate voltage in breakthrough experiment

Every second, the Earth spins silently through space, its motion and magnetic field largely invisible to us. But now, scientists say this ceaseless rotation might be more than just a cosmic constant — it could be a new source of clean, limitless energy.

In a groundbreaking experiment, researchers have tapped into the Earth’s natural movement to generate a small but measurable electric current, hinting at a radical new direction for sustainable power.

While people go about their daily routines, the planet is in perpetual motion, rotating through its own magnetic field. A new study claims this motion might be harnessed to generate clean energy. Scientists have successfully produced a tiny voltage using this natural movement — a finding they believe could mark the beginning of a new path toward endless green electricity.

The concept isn’t new. Centuries ago, scientists speculated that a voltage could emerge from the velocity difference between a magnetic field and the magnet itself. But previous attempts found that any charge differences would cancel out as electrons quickly rearranged themselves.

Now, a team from Princeton University and NASA’s Jet Propulsion Laboratory has revived the idea with promising results. In a tightly controlled experiment, they placed a 29.9cm-long cylinder made from manganese-zinc ferrite — a material that facilitates magnetic motion — inside a dark, windowless lab. The cylinder was carefully angled at 90 degrees to the Earth’s rotation and magnetic field.

Though the cylinder itself remained still, the lab it sat in was not — it moved with the spinning Earth. This motion created a magnetic force on the electrons in the material, and a voltage of 19 microvolts was recorded.

The voltage vanished when researchers changed the cylinder’s orientation or swapped out the material, reinforcing the idea that Earth’s rotation was the driving force. These are “initial proof-of-concept results,” the team cautioned, but they believe this discovery could lay the foundation for future ways to passively generate larger currents and voltages using Earth’s magnetic field.

Published in the journal *Physical Review Research*, the study asks: "Could electricity be generated from Earth's rotation through its own magnetic field?" After controlling for thermoelectric and other interfering effects, the scientists concluded: “This small demonstration system generates a continuous DC voltage and current of the predicted magnitude.”

The breakthrough adds to the growing body of innovations in clean energy. As the world tries to shift away from fossil fuels — which still dominate global energy for electricity, heating, and cooking — there’s increasing focus on renewable alternatives. These include solar, wind, geothermal, and hydropower. Nuclear energy, while not renewable, also remains a powerful low-emission option, currently providing about 10 percent of global electricity.