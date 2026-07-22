Only 3 Indian foods made it to space: Shubhanshu Shukla reveals why others failed NASA tests

India's efforts to send a wider range of homegrown dishes to space faced a setback during astronaut Shubhanshu Shukla's mission to the International Space Station (ISS), with only three Indian food items clearing the rigorous qualification process required for spaceflight.

The astronaut has now revealed that several planned dishes, including khichdi and pulao, could not make it onboard because they did not complete all the required testing in time.

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Speaking on a podcast with Raj Shamani, Shukla said the Defence Food Research Laboratory (DFRL), a DRDO laboratory developing food for India's upcoming Gaganyaan mission, had prepared a much larger menu for space qualification. However, only Gajar Ka Halwa, Moong Dal Ka Halwa and Amras completed all the required tests in time for the mission.

Only three foods qualified for space

"We tried to take Indian food. DFRL, which is under DRDO and is making food for the Gaganyaan mission, wanted to qualify as much food as possible so it could eventually be certified for space," Shukla said.

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The original menu included favourites such as khichdi, pulao, vegetables and several other Indian dishes. But getting food approved for space is a lengthy process involving multiple rounds of testing.

According to Shukla, the biggest obstacle was the limited time available before launch.

"They wanted to do more tests, but we did not have enough time. So only three foods could clear all the qualification requirements," he explained.

Why space food needs special testing

Food sent to space must pass strict safety and performance checks before it can be approved for astronauts.

It has to remain safe and nutritious for months without refrigeration, survive launch vibrations, function safely in microgravity and meet stringent microbial safety standards. It must also avoid producing floating crumbs or excess moisture that could interfere with equipment inside a spacecraft.

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These requirements make qualifying food for space far more complex than preparing meals on Earth.

Crewmates enjoyed the Indian dishes

Although the three Indian food items made it to the ISS, Shukla did not get a chance to eat them himself.

Instead, the dishes were shared with the rest of the international crew aboard the space station.

"I couldn't eat any Indian food as all three items were shared with my crewmates, and they really enjoyed them. What better way to be in space than sharing food?" he said.

Craving salt and spice in orbit

Despite carrying a taste of India to orbit, Shukla said he began missing familiar flavours by the 13th day of the mission.

Life in microgravity affects the human body in unexpected ways. Fluids shift toward the head, often creating a blocked-nose sensation that reduces both taste and smell. At the same time, NASA's space meals are generally prepared with lower sodium levels to support astronauts' health during long-duration missions.

"I started craving salty and spicy food," Shukla recalled. "I even called my flight surgeon and asked if I could get something salty."

Banana chips welcomed him back to Earth

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Shukla's wish was finally fulfilled after he returned from space.

His Indian flight surgeon greeted him with banana chips and bhakarwadi, snacks that offered a familiar taste of home after weeks in orbit.

The experience is expected to provide valuable feedback for DFRL as it continues developing a wider range of Indian space foods for future Gaganyaan astronauts, helping ensure that India's first human spaceflight crew can enjoy a richer menu while living and working in space.