‘Know what matters’: Astronaut Shubhanshu Shukla shares life lessons in the Age of Distraction

India's astronaut-designate for the upcoming Axiom Mission 4, Group Captain Shubhanshu Shukla, has shared a thoughtful message on the importance of focus and discernment in today's distraction-filled world.

In a post on X (formally twitter), Shukla revealed that the mission's traditional zero-gravity indicator will be a swan-shaped plush toy named "Joy." Every space mission carries a small floating object that becomes weightless once the spacecraft reaches orbit, symbolising the transition into space.

Advertisement

Explaining the choice, Shukla said the swan holds deep cultural significance for all three nations represented on Axiom Mission 4 — India, Poland and Hungary. In Indian tradition, the swan, or hamsa, is associated with Goddess Saraswati, the deity of knowledge and wisdom.

He highlighted a symbolic quality attributed to the swan in Indian philosophy — the ability to separate milk from water, representing the power to distinguish truth from noise and wisdom from distraction.

Discernment in the Age of Distraction 🦢



I've worked with machines most of my life. The biggest lesson they taught me? How to be more human.



Every space mission carries a zero-g indicator, a small plush toy that floats the moment gravity lets go. It's a tradition. A quiet… pic.twitter.com/ZyCZxit7w8 — Shubhanshu Shukla (@gagan_shux) May 31, 2026

Drawing a parallel with modern life, Shukla noted that today's generation faces an unprecedented volume of information and distractions that are often deliberately designed to capture attention. According to him, staying focused now requires more than discipline; it requires discernment — the ability to identify what truly matters and rise above the rest.

Advertisement

The astronaut concluded his message with a simple yet powerful reminder: "Know what matters. Float above the rest."

Who is Shubhanshu Shukla?

Shubhanshu Shukla is an Indian Air Force Group Captain and one of the country's most accomplished test pilots, selected as part of India's astronaut corps for the upcoming human spaceflight era.

A graduate of the National Defence Academy, he has accumulated extensive flying experience across a range of fighter aircraft, including the Su-30 MKI, and has logged thousands of flying hours during his military career. Shukla was chosen by the Indian Space Research Organisation (ISRO) as one of the astronauts undergoing training for India's human spaceflight programme, Gaganyaan.

In 2025, he was named the pilot for Axiom Mission 4 (Ax-4), making him the first Indian astronaut to travel to space since Rakesh Sharma flew aboard a Soviet mission in 1984. His participation in the international mission is expected to provide valuable operational experience for India's future crewed space missions while marking a significant milestone in the nation's space ambitions.