Secret to living to 100? Scientists may have unlocked clues in stem cells from centenarians

Researchers may have uncovered a groundbreaking secret to living a longer, healthier life — by studying the stem cells of centenarians. As scientists explore the biological factors behind extreme longevity, new findings suggest that the key to reaching 100 years may lie in how our stem cells function and regenerate over time.

By examining the unique properties of these cells in people who live well into their 100s, experts are uncovering valuable insights into the aging process and the potential for extending human lifespan.

Scientists in Boston, Massachusetts have reprogrammed stem cells from the blood of centenarians, aiming to share them with researchers to better understand the factors that contribute to longevity. Early findings are already shedding light on brain aging.

George Murphy, a stem-cell biologist at Boston University’s Chobanian & Avedisian School of Medicine, told Nature that one centenarian he knows survived both the 1912 Spanish flu and COVID-19 twice. One possible explanation for their remarkable resilience is that centenarians may have a genetic makeup that protects them from diseases.

However, testing this theory is challenging due to the scarcity of centenarians, making blood and skin samples from them a highly valuable resource for research. This prompted Murphy and his team to establish a cell bank containing centenarian cells that can be shared with other scientists.

Chiara Herzog, an expert in epigenetics and aging at King’s College London, told Nature that the potential of the bank is exciting, calling it “a very useful resource for the field.” Vadim Gladyshev, a researcher at Harvard Medical School, agrees, highlighting its importance for aging studies.

Murphy worked with Tom Perls, a physician specialising in geriatrics at the same Boston university, who leads the New England Centenarian Study — the largest study of individuals aged 100 and older. Many centenarians were eager to participate, knowing the uniqueness of their experience, according to Perls.

The participants underwent assessments of their physical and cognitive abilities, and their blood was collected for analysis. Many were in good cognitive health and independent in daily activities.

For about 30 centenarians, the team isolated blood cells and reprogrammed them into pluripotent stem cells — cells that can transform into any cell type in the body. This process allows researchers to study the genetic factors influencing aging without altering the genetic code. According to Herzog, this method helps to examine the genetic determinants of aging.

Experiments have already begun using these cells. Aging is associated with a loss of quality-control mechanisms in cells that manage protein production, contributing to diseases. Preliminary findings suggest that centenarian-derived neurons are more efficient in managing this process when stressed, rapidly sorting out harmful proteins at a higher rate compared to neurons from non-centenarians.

Another research group has created 3D brain models of Alzheimer’s disease using centenarian-derived cells and compared them with models from people in their 60s. Initial studies show that the centenarian-derived cells express higher levels of genes linked to Alzheimer’s protection, according to Doo Yeon Kim, a neurology researcher at Harvard Medical School.

Looking ahead, researchers hope to expand their work using these stem cells to develop other aging-related cell types, such as liver, muscle, and gut cells or even mini-organs.