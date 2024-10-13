This space station looks nothing like a science lab: Take a look at world’s first commercial space station 

US-based startup Vast has shown off the final design of what it claims will be the “world’s first commercial space station.”

The structure, Haven-1, looks less like a science lab and rather gives the feeling of opulence and luxury.

The company said the outpost designed to house “state-of-the-art facilities for scientific research” while “prioritising the well-being and experience of its astronauts and its vision for making space accessible to all”.

A video shared by the startup show a luxurious, resort-like atmosphere, defying traditional expectations of orbital laboratories.

Haven-1 boasts sleek wood veneer accents, soft and padded white walls, and amenities fit for a high-end hotel. The space station features a state-of-the-art gym, allowing visitors to stay active in zero gravity, as well as private rooms equipped with advanced entertainment and communication technology.

“'Vast’s inaugural station combines the functionality of its state-of-the-art facilities for scientific research, technological advancement, and global collaboration in low-Earth orbit (LEO) with its remarkable dedication to sophisticated and human-centric design. Set to launch on SpaceX’s Falcon rocket in 2025, Haven-1's first paying customers will board in 2026,” as per the press release.

Chief Design and Marketing Officer Hillary Coe said, “We have big ambitions to create a future where everyone is living and thriving on Earth and in space. This requires a shift in how we approach design for all backgrounds and comfort levels.”

Andrew Feustel, a veteran NASA astronaut, played a critical role in advising the team as they developed the interior.