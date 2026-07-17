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Vikram-1 test flight countdown: Mission, launch date and why it is a milestone for India

Vikram-1 test flight countdown: Mission, launch date and why it is a milestone for India

According to the company, much of the rocket's technology has already been validated through ground testing and the Vikram-S mission, but an orbital launch is the ultimate proof of performance. 

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Business Today Desk
Business Today Desk
  • Updated Jul 17, 2026 2:46 PM IST
Vikram-1 test flight countdown: Mission, launch date and why it is a milestone for IndiaThe vehicle also incorporates lightweight carbon-composite structures and several indigenous technologies developed by Skyroot. 
SUMMARY
  • Vikram-1 is an orbital-class launch vehicle developed by Skyroot Aerospace
  • Vikram-1 is built specifically for the fast-growing small satellite market
  • The rocket is expected to carry a mix of domestic & international payloads

India is set to witness a defining moment in its space journey as Hyderabad-based Skyroot Aerospace prepares to launch Vikram-1 Test Flight-1, the country's first attempt by a private company to place a rocket into orbit. Scheduled for July 18, the mission — named 'Aagaman' — marks a major milestone in India's rapidly expanding private space ecosystem. 

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What is Vikram-1? 

Vikram-1 is an orbital-class launch vehicle developed by Skyroot Aerospace, a startup founded in 2018 by former ISRO engineers. Unlike the company's earlier Vikram-S mission, which was a suborbital demonstration launched in 2022, Vikram-1 is designed to place satellites into Low Earth Orbit (LEO). 

The rocket is named after Dr. Vikram Sarabhai, the father of India's space programme. 

Why is this launch significant? 

The mission is historic for several reasons: 

  • It will be the first orbital launch by an Indian private company. 
  • It demonstrates how India's space sector has evolved since being opened to private participation. 

A successful mission would place India among a small group of nations where private firms can independently develop and launch orbital rockets. 

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It could pave the way for regular commercial launches of small satellites from India. 

What is Test Flight-1 aiming to achieve? 

This is primarily a technology demonstration mission, not a routine commercial launch. 

Skyroot says the objective is to collect real-flight data and validate the rocket's critical systems, including: 

  • Propulsion performance 
  • Stage separation 
  • Guidance and navigation 
  • Flight control systems 
  • Overall vehicle behaviour during ascent 

According to the company, much of the rocket's technology has already been validated through ground testing and the Vikram-S mission, but an orbital launch is the ultimate proof of performance.  

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How is Vikram-1 different from ISRO rockets? 

Unlike ISRO's PSLV or GSLV, which serve a broad range of national and commercial missions, Vikram-1 is built specifically for the fast-growing small satellite market. 

Its design aims to offer: 

  • Faster launch turnaround 
  • Lower launch costs 
  • Dedicated missions instead of rideshare opportunities 
  • Greater flexibility for commercial customers 

This positions Skyroot to compete globally with private launch providers serving the booming small satellite industry. 

What is the rocket powered by? 

Vikram-1 is a four-stage launch vehicle. It uses a three solid-fuel propulsion stages and a restartable liquid-fuel upper stage for precise satellite deployment 

The vehicle also incorporates lightweight carbon-composite structures and several indigenous technologies developed by Skyroot. 

Will the rocket carry payloads? 

Yes. While the mission's primary purpose is technology validation, Vikram-1 is expected to carry a mix of domestic and international payloads, including commercial and demonstration satellites. Some symbolic payloads are also part of the mission. 

Why it matters for India's space ambitions? 

India has been steadily opening its space sector to private participation through reforms and the creation of IN-SPACe. The government aims to significantly expand the country's share of the global space economy over the next decade. 

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A successful Vikram-1 mission would: 

  • Validate India's private launch capabilities 
  • Boost investor confidence in Indian space startups 
  • Strengthen India's position in the commercial launch market 
  • Encourage more private innovation alongside ISRO's programmes 

What happens after Test Flight-1? 

Skyroot has indicated that Vikram-1's maiden orbital mission is the first of multiple development flights. Data gathered from this launch will be used to refine the vehicle before transitioning to regular commercial missions for satellite customers. 

It represents India's first private attempt to independently place satellites into orbit, marking a major milestone for the country's commercial space industry. The mission is designed to validate the rocket's propulsion, guidance, stage separation and overall orbital launch capability before regular commercial operations begin.

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Business Today Desk
Business Today Desk

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Published on: Jul 17, 2026 2:42 PM IST
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