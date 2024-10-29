What was a Dinosaur doing in Hong Kong? Residents stunned by display of first-ever fossil discovered in China

In a surprising revelation, the first dinosaur fossils discovered in Hong Kong have sparked intrigue among residents after being unveiled on Friday. Found on Port Island, a small and uninhabited outlying island known for its striking red rock formations, these fossils represent a significant addition to the region’s paleontological history and may provide new insights into palaeoecology.
The fossils, which date back to the Cretaceous period, approximately 145 to 66 million years ago, suggest they belonged to large vertebrate animals, though authorities are conducting further studies to confirm the specific dinosaur species. The discovery aligns with previous indications from the city’s Agriculture, Fisheries and Conservation Department, which noted in March that the sedimentary rock on Port Island could yield fossil evidence.
This week, China's Institute of Vertebrate Paleontology and Paleoanthropology (IVPP) signed an agreement to undertake further research on these remarkable finds. According to Michael Pittman, an assistant professor at the Chinese University of Hong Kong, China ranks among the top four countries globally—alongside Argentina, Canada, and the United States—in discovering and researching dinosaur fossils.
Pittman expressed excitement about the find, stating, “This extremely exciting discovery now adds local dinosaur fossils to Hong Kong's strong existing track record of dinosaur research. I hope it inspires greater interest in science and nature in our community and will lead to notable scientific outcomes.”
At the Heritage Discovery Centre in Kowloon Park, fossil enthusiasts gathered early on Friday to witness this historic moment. Among them was 66-year-old Chong Got, who remarked on the astonishing discovery: “It's shocking because I never thought there would be dinosaur fossils in Hong Kong.”
As curiosity grows, residents are left pondering the implications of this significant discovery in their city.
