Audi RS 7 Sportback with 305 kmph top speed launched in India

German luxury car manufacturer Audi India on Thursday launched the second-generation version of five-seater four-door coupe Audi RS 7 Sportback in India at a starting price of Rs 1.94 crore (ex-showroom). The new Audi RS 7 Sportback comes with improved performance and enhanced efficiency delivered through a mild hybrid system, the company said. Deliveries of the new four-door luxury sports car will begin in August 2020.

Balbir Singh Dhillon, Head of Audi India, said, "We are thrilled to launch the new Audi RS 7 Sportback in India - a car that is striking, powerful and is a technological masterpiece. The V8 twin-turbo 4.0L TFSI petrol heart propels the car to 100kmph in a super quick 3.6 seconds. Our legendary Quattro all-wheel-drive system means you can make the most of the 600hp."

The new Audi RS 7 Sportback can reach 100 kmph in 3.6 seconds. The car's top speed is electronically limited to 250 kmph but can be increased to 280 kmph with an optional dynamic package and to 305 kmph with the RS dynamic plus package.

The new Audi RS 7 Sportback comes with new features like broad shoulders, distinctive roofline, wide front-grille, sharply-cut headlamps, and the full-width rear lighting. The car also features an extendable spoiler which comes into action at speeds over 100 kmph.

Dhillon added, "With the Audi RS 7 Sportback our customers can experience the most dynamic side of Audi. As a brand, we are focused on bringing exciting products for our customers and I am happy to share that the all-new Audi RS 7 Sportback isn't the only RS model scheduled for 2020."

The car comes with a 4.0L TFSI V8 twin-turbo petrol engine that churns out 600 hp and 800 Nm of torque. The car also features a 48V mild-hybrid system and cylinder on demand (COD) technology for additional efficiency.

The sports car also comes equipped with adaptive air suspension as standard and Audi's Quattro system to provide traction in all road conditions.

The new RS 7's list comes with a load of features like - LED headlamps, rear-view camera, 16-speaker Bang and Olufsen audio, 13 standard exterior paint finishes, 21-inch 10-spoke star design alloy wheels, RS sport seats with black pearl Nappa leather upholstery and more.

Apart from these, customers can also select optional features and accessories like 360-degree cameras, Matrix LED headlamps, 19-speaker Bang and Olufsen audio, RS-specific HUD, five matte colour options, matte aluminium, black, or carbon accents to the exterior, 22-inch alloys, Valcona leather upholstery, soft-close doors and carbon, wood or aluminium dash trim and much more.

