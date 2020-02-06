Auto Expo 2020: Date, entry pass, tickets, full schedule; all you need to know

The 15th edition of Auto Expo is under way. On February 5, Auto Expo witnessed an explosive start after companies unveiled stunning cars. Thursday is Day 2 of the carnival of automobile event. Several car makers have showcased their products and concepts at the marquee event. Today, Maruti Suzuki unveiled its Vitara Brezza, Volkswagen's 'VW Polo' was also showcased on Thursday. Besides, Piaggio unveiled its Vespa Elettrica and Mercedes-Benz showed a glimpse of V-Class Marco Polo today.

Also read: Auto Expo 2020 Day 2 Live Updates: Shahrukh Khan unveils Hyundai's Creta

The auto expo will be open for public from February 8 till February 12. Here's all you need to know about upcoming launches and ticket prices:

Q. How to purchase Auto Expo 2020 ticket

The tickets for Auto Expo 2020 can be purchased from the official Auto Expo website or BookmyShow.

Q. Auto Expo 2020 schedule

Asia's biggest carnival of automobiles commenced on February 5 this year. The Auto Expo will will take place at India Expo Mart, Knowledge Park 2, in Greater Noida, till February 12.

Q. When will Auto Expo open for public

The automobile event will be open for the general public from February 8 to February 12 from 11:00 am to 08:00 pm.

Q. Auto Expo entry fee details

The entry fee on February 7 is Rs 750 as it is will be open only for business visitors. The entry fee from February 8-12 is Rs 350 to Rs 475 and it's open for the general public.

Q. Auto Expo 2020 timings

On February 7, the Auto Expo will be open from 11:00 am to 07:00 pm. From February 8 to February 12, the Auto Expo will remain open for the general public from 11:00 am to 08:00 pm.

Q. How to Visit Auto Expo 2020

By a cab or carpool: If you are travelling from a nearby location then the best way to reach Auto Expo 2020 at IEM in Greater Noida is to hire a taxi or a shared cab.

Metro Station: The other way to reach is from Noida's Botanical Garden Metro station on the Blue Line. One can look for shuttle services and buses to go to the venue. It usually takes around half an hour to cover a distance of 27km till IEM.

Airport: Indira Gandhi International Airport at New Delhi is the nearest airport to the IEM, The airport is around 48km away and takes near an hour on car. Attendees can also take Airport Express Line to New Delhi Station and then to Botanical Garden Station or a direct cab.

Q. Auto Expo 2020 attendees

The auto companies attending the Auto Expo 2020 include Tata Motors, Vespa, Hyundai, Hero electric, Kia, Mahindra, Maruti Suzuki, Mercedes Benz, MG Motors, Renault,Skoda, SML Isuzu and Volkswagen. Other exhibitors include companies like Droom, Facebook, Jio, JK Tyre, Pirelli, Ralco Tyres. The Automotive Research Association of India (ARAI) is also one of the exhibitors at the Auto Expo 2020.