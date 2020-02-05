Auto Expo 2020: Force Motors displays all-new Force Gurkha, 100% electric Traveller

Pune-based automotive major Force Motors, India's largest van maker, on the first day of Auto Expo 2020, displayed three grounds-up new platforms and a 100 per cent electric variant on its flagship Traveller platform. It also showcased complete vehicles and range of engines produced for leading auto majors like Mercedes, BMW and Rolls-Royce Power Systems. A major attraction on Day 1 was the next generation shared mobility platform codenamed the 'T1N'. This has been simultaneously developed for both internal combustion engines and 100 per cent electric drive.

Prasan Firodia, Managing Director, Force Motors said the T1N platform had been developed with global aspirations. "It is design protected for plying in select markets of Middle East, Africa, ASEAN and South America where the T1N is expected to be an excellent value proposition vis a vis high premium products from Europe, Far East and the USA," said Firodia.

The T1N will help reinforce the leadership position of Force Motors in the large van segment, claims the company. Also on display were two buses -- a 51-seater and the school bus variant of the 33-seater Traveller Monobus range -- built on the next generation modular monocoque bus platform. The company claims they are the lightest and yet structurally stronger than comparable buses offering superior fuel economy.

Three variants on this grounds-up utility vehicle platform were also unveiled -- people-mover variant Cruiser, cargo variant Kargoking, off-road or recreational variant Gurkha. Also on display was the Traveller Smartcitibus operated by BEST, which the company claims is bringing about a paradigm shift in the way commuters in Mumbai cover the last mile. Force Motors R&D team also developed a 100 per cent electric variant of the flagship brand Traveller.

