Auto Expo 2020: Volkswagen unveils SUVs Tiguan Allspace, T-Roc in India; pre-bookings start

German car maker Volkswagen unveiled two SUVs for India -- Volkswagen Tiguan, T-Roc and Tiguan Allspace -- at the first day of Auto Expo 2020 in Greater Noida on Wednesday. Volkswagen (VW) India also announced the start of pre-booking for Tiguan Allspace and T-Roc at the Auto Expo.

T-Roc

Volkswagen says the VW T-Roc has a "progressive" design, with a coupe-style roof, and wide front-end. It is equipped with day-time running lights and LED headlights, and come with a dual tone roof top to enhance its sporty look.

Also read: Auto Expo 2020 Live Updates: Mercedes launches its fastest ever AMG car; bookings start at Rs 2.42 crore

The car will be equipped with a TSI (Turbocharged Stratified Injection) petrol engine, which is mated to VW's 7-speed DSG gearbox. It'll consist of all standard equipment that's part of the brand's global portfolio, including panaromic sunroof, six airbags, ABS, ESC and infotainment solutions for Apple and Android users.

Tiguan Allspace

Volkswagen Tiguan Allspace is a 7-seater car with a "generous passenger compartment". The car boasts of a large boot space and roomy interiors, and can be a good option for adventure seeking buyers. "With the Indian premier of VW's SUV family, the brand is showcasing its clear direction and focus for the Indian market. Our SUV range over the next two years will cater to every customer segment. We will be launching the Tiguan Allspace and T-Roc in H1 2020 in turn giving customer a plethora of options from the VW brand," Steffen Knapp, Director VW passenger cars India, said at the event.

Volkswagen also launched its new brand design for the Indian market. Premiering in India, the brand marked the beginning of "new Volkswagen". The realignment of VW's brand design is one of the world's largest rebranding campaigns.

Also read: Auto Expo 2020: Mercedes launches AMG GT 63S four-door coupe at Rs 2.42 crore

Also read: Auto Expo 2020: Mahindra showcases 3 EVs, a concept car and electric-3 wheeler