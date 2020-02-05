Auto Expo 2020 Live Updates: Mercedes launches its fastest ever AMG car; bookings start at Rs 2.42 crore

Auto expo 2020 India: Luxury carmaker Mercedes-Benz launched its faster ever car AMG at the Auto Expo 2020 on Wednesday. Booking starts from Wednesday at Rs 2.42 crore. The car is a four-door coupe and is the world's fastest series production four-seater.

Chinese car manufacturer, Great Wall Motors which is the largest SUV maker in China unveiled SUVs under Haval brand and electric products at the 15th edition of Auto Expo 2020 on Wednesday. Asia's biggest automobile exhibition Auto Expo 2020 will be held at India Expo Mart in Greater Noida, Uttar Pradesh. The theme of this year's Auto Expos is 'Explore the World of Mobility'. The biennial event is happening at a time when the domestic automobile industry is in the middle of a prolonged and intense demand slump.

The auto companies attending the Auto Expo 2020 include Tata Motors, Vespa, Hyundai, Hero electric, Kia, Mahindra, Maruti Suzuki, Mercedes Benz, MG Motors, Renault, Skoda, SML Isuzu and Volkswagen. Other exhibitors include companies like Droom, Facebook, Jio, JK Tyre, Pirelli, Ralco Tyres. The Automotive Research Association of India (ARAI) is also one of the exhibitors at the Auto Expo 2020.

Apart from electric vehicles, Mahindra and Tata Motors will showcase SUVs. Tata will showcase the Gravitas, the 7 seater version of its Harrier SUV. Mahindra will bring in the next generation avatar of its blockbuster XUV5OO while updated versions of the Thar and Scorpio will also be on display.

European twins-Volkswagen and Skoda will make a comeback in today's Auto Expo. there will be a number of SUVs on offer between both brands beginning with the Taigun from VW and the Vision IN concept that will lead to a similar-sized SUV for Skoda.

Also Read:Auto Expo 2020: Dates, time, venue, tickets, bookings, how to attend

Stay tuned for all on-ground live updates from Auto Expo 2020:

1.52 pm: Mercedes-Benz GLA makes India debut

Mercedes-Benz showcased its all-new GLA compact SUV at the Auto Expo 2020. The company has also started accepting bookings for the SUV.

1.43 pm: Mercedes launches its fastest ever AMG car. Bookings start today at Rs 2.42 crore

Luxury carmaker Mercedes-Benz launched its faster ever car AMG at the Auto Expo 2020 on Wednesday. Booking starts from Wednesday at Rs 2.42 crore. The car is a four-door coupe and is the world's fastest series production four-seater.

1.30 pm: Volkswagen ID unveils Crozz- its first electric concept car

Volkswagen unveils Crozz, its first concept electric SUV which is based on the automaker's electric MEB platform and is a part of the I.D. series. Crozz was first showcased as a prototype at the 2017 Shanghai Auto Show under a revised version named the I.D.

1.17 pm: Kia Carnival base model priced at Rs 24.95 lakh

Kia Motors has revealed the prices of its carnival premium MPV in India. The price of Carnival starts at Rs 24.95 lakh (ex-showroom) for the 7-seater 'Premium' variant (base). The price of Carnival's top 7-seater 'Limousine' variant is Rs 33.95 lakh (ex-showroom).

1.04 pm: Suzuki Motorcycles vehicles BS-VI compliant now

Suzuki Motorcycles India announced on Wednesday that all its products are BS-VI compliant. The models showcased by the company at the Auto Expo 2020 comprise BS-VI editions of Access 125, Gixxer series, Burgman Street and Intruder 150.

12.46 pm: Auto Expo 2020: Mahindra showcases 3 EVs, a concept car and electric-3 wheeler

At the 15th Auto Expo 2020, Mahindra & Mahindra unveiled its theme "Driven by purpose", to address a larger good that touches and transforms the lives of many through innovative, future-ready products and mobility solutions. Mahindra displayed 6 vehicles in total comprising three EVs, a concept car and two variants of Treo which is an electric 3-wheeler. Mahindra's futuristic concept car "Funster" caught the crowd's attention. As per Mahindra, Funster is "a thrilling roadster electric concept with a playful convertible mode, nothing short of being an object of desire". Mahindra also unveiled the "Atom" which is a new age electric urban mobility solution for last-mile connectivity needs. The e-XUV300 which is an electric version of the popular SUV recently made headlines when it got the 5-star safety certification, a rarety in the Indian Automobile industry.

Also Read: Auto Expo 2020: Mahindra showcases 3 EVs, a concept car and electric-3 wheeler

12.20 pm: Tata HBX micro SUV concept revealed at Auto Expo 2020

Tata on Wednesday showcased its smallest SUV yet, the HBX at Auto Expo 2020 on Wednesday. This concept was also unveiled at the 2019 Geneva Motor Show. Once its goes into production, the HBX will be positioned under the Nexon brand. HBX is Tata's second model whose concept is based on the brand's new modular ALFA platform, following the Altroz.

12.14 pm: Tata Sierra EV Concept Revealed at Auto Expo 2020

Tata Motors showcased the Sierra concept at the Auto Expo on Wednesday. Sierra is an all electric concept SUV whose concept is based on the ALFA ARC platform.

12.00 pm: GWM Haval H9, F7X, F7 & F5 Unveiled

Chinese car manufacturer, Great Wall Motors debuts in Indian market. The company unveiled four models from its Haval range at the Auto Expo 2020: Haval H9, Haval F7, Haval F5 and Haval F7X.

11.45 am: Auto Expo 2020: MG motors unveil Marvel X SUV

MG Motor India showcased the future of mobility with a huge line-up of global products - including the Marvel X, the world's first mass-production model to achieve Level-3 Intelligent Driving - at Auto Expo 2020. Designed to reflect its strong British lineage and its future-ready brand ethos, the MG pavilion at the Auto Expo came with various engagement options for visitors, such as the MG Carffe and an accessories and merchandise section. It also featured a dedicated segment for "i-SMART" - the technology that powers the HECTOR, India's first internet car, and the ZS EV, India's first pure electric internet SUV.

11.36 am: World's Most Affordable EV, The GWM R1 makes its debut in India

11.25 am: Kia Motors India unveils carnival at Auto Expo 2020

11.16 am: Kia unveils Sonet compact SUV concept at Auto Expo 2020

11.10 am: Hyundai Nexo FCEV, on display at Auto Expo 2020

11.00am: Hundai unveils Le Fil Rouge concept car at Auto Expo 2020

10.50 am: Hyundai unveils new Tucson at Auto Expo 2020

Auto Expo 2020: Hyundai unveils new Tucson to reiterate SUV leadership aspirations

With its eyes set on the leadership position in the fast-growing SUV segment, South Korean carmaker Hyundai Motor India on Wednesday unveiled the next-generation version of its premium SUV Tucson at the Auto Expo in Greater Noida. The car will be launched on March 3. The SUV segment has been an outlier in an overall depressed domestic industry increasing its share in the market to 24 per cent in 2019. It is projected to cross the 30 per cent market in 2020 as more SUVs are launched in the market. Hyundai said its last few launches like the Creta mid-size SUV and Venue compact SUV have led to a 22 per cent growth in its SUV portfolio which now accounts for nearly a third of all Hyundais sold in India.

Read More: Auto Expo 2020: Hyundai unveils new Tucson to reiterate SUV leadership aspirations

Auto Expo 2020: Tata Motors unveils HBX, Sierra Concept

Homegrown automaker Tata Motors has unveiled two new concept vehicles Sierra and HBX at the Auto Expo 2020. Tata Motors also showcased SUV Safari's successor Gravitas, Nexon EV, Harrier and HBX, which is based on the company's new ALFA architecture. The company also unveiled BS-6 compliant passenger vehicle range -- Tiago, Tigor, Altroz and Nexon, and two new commercial vehicles -- Tata Prima truck and BS-6 compliant Tata Winger. Tata Motor's new BS-6 compliant SUV Harrier now comes with an upgraded automatic transmission. However, there is no petrol model to offer. The SUV Harrier gets its power through a 2.0-litre turbo engine which generates 170hp of power and 350Nm of torque.

Auto Expo 2020: Hyundai unveils new Tucson to reiterate SUV leadership aspirations

10:30 am: Hyundai showcases Kona Electric at Auto Expo 2020

10:15am: French automotive major Renault on Wednesday launched TRIBER EASY-R-AMT

Renault Triber, an under 4-metre car, is an attractively designed sturdy versatile spacious vehicle which can accommodate up to 7 people.

9.47 am:Auto Expo 2020 is most likely to focus on cars manufactured as per the BS6 upgrade. EVs will also be a top draw. French carmaker Renault will showcase the Kwid electric that is already on sale in China and the Zoe electric vehicle. Mahindra and Mahindra one of the early EV adopters in India, will showcase at least two EV models-the eKUV and the eXUV3OO.

9.30 am: Maruti Suzuki (India) MD & CEO Kenichi Ayukawa unveils its concept Futuro-E at Auto Expo 2020

mosimage