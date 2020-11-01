Auto rebound! Maruti Suzuki posts 19% rise in October sales

India's biggest carmaker Maruti Suzuki India Ltd posted 18.9 per cent year-on-year growth in sales at 182,448 units in October. Total sales include domestic sales of 166,825 units and 6,037 units for other OEMs. Besides, the company exported 9,586 units in October 2020.

In the mini category, Maruti Alto and S-Presso sold 28,462 units, a mild 0.3 percent decline compared to the same period last year. In the compact category, which comprises cars like WagonR, Swift, Celerio, Ignis, Baleno, Dzire, Tour S, the company sold 90,067 cars, recording 26.06 percent growth compared to the same period last year.

The mid-size Ciaz sold 1,422 units, recording a 40 per cent decline in sale YoY. In the utility vehicles category, which comprises categories like Gypsy, Ertiga, S-Cross, Vitara Brezza, XL6, the company sold 25,396 units, 9.9 per cent growth YoY.

In the van category, which comprises Omni and Eeco cars, the company sold 13,309 units compared to 10,011 units, a growth of 32.9 per cent. The company sold 3,169 units of its light commercial vehicle Super Carry compared to 2,429 units sold in October 2019, a robust 30.5 per cent growth.

"The company remains committed to the health, safety and well-being of all members across the value chain. All manufacturing, sales and service operations continue to take place fully consistent with all safety requirements for employees and customers," Maruti said in a statement.

Maruti Suzuki recently reported 1 per cent rise in net profit at Rs 1,371.6 crore in July-September quarter of the current financial year as against Rs 1,358.6 crore in the corresponding period of last fiscal. The net profit in September quarter of the previous year was higher due to mark-to-market gains on the invested surplus and lower tax provision. During the quarter, the company registered net sales of Rs 17,689.3 crore, higher by 9.7 per cent compared to Rs 16,120.4 crore in the same period previous year.

Also read: Maruti Suzuki Q2 results: Profit flat at Rs 1,372 crore, sales up 10%

Also read: Best offers, discounts on cars this festive season: Maruti, Honda, Hyundai, Tata Motors, others