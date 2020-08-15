EV makers request clarity on govt's decision allowing sale of vehicles without batteries

Manufactures of electric vehicles (EVs) have sought details from the government on how the subsidies will be given to buyers on the newly made changes in electric mobility rules.

This week, the Road Transport and Highway Ministry allowed manufacturers to sell electric two- and three-wheelers without a battery, bringing down the upfront cost. The batteries in an electric vehicle (EV) make up 30-40 percent of the total cost of the vehicle.

The ministry added that vehicles without batteries can be sold and registered based on the type of approval certificate issued by the Test Agency. That said, there is no need to specify the Make/Type or any other details of the battery for the purpose of registration.

However, under the second phase of the government's Faster Adoption and Manufacturing of Electric Vehicles (FAME-2) policy, a buyer gets a subsidy of Rs 10,000 kilowatt-hour of battery power for electric two or three vehicles. EV makers have asked how buyers would get such sops if the vehicles will be sold without batteries.

Sohinder Gill, Director-General, Society of Manufacturers of Electric Vehicles (SMEV) told the Economic Times that "a lot needs to be done before the move to delink batteries from EVs becomes practically implementable and beneficial to the customers." Gill added that he has sought clarification from the government on various aspects of the policy.

Meanwhile, Tarun Mehta, co-founder and CEO of electric scooter maker Ather Energy, told the news daily that the move could prove to be a great enabler for businesses who are using EVs for delivery or shared mobility as they can have captive battery swapping stations.

Also read: Sterlite Power sells stake in IndiGrid Trust for Rs 840 crore

Also read: Coronavirus update: Russia starts production of COVID-19 vaccine