Kia Seltos waiting period for fresh bookings stretches up to 4 months

Kia Motors has started its journey into the Indian auto industry with the long-awaited compact SUV Seltos. The Seltos, priced between Rs 9.69 lakh and Rs 15.99 lakh, has received over 32,000 bookings within five weeks and is now facing the tough task of meeting the overwhelming demand. The deliveries of the compact SUV Seltos, commenced August 23, comes with a waiting period of around 3-4 months.

The Korean carmaker's Anantapur production plant in Andhra Pradesh has an annual production capacity of around three lakh units. Kia Motors has announced that the factory will soon start working in two shifts to meet the demand. The South Korean auto manufacturer has claimed the production plant can meet the surge in demand in the domestic market.

The waiting period for the entry-level HT E diesel variant is around three months. The waiting period for the top-spec GT Line trim goes up to four months. The HT E diesel variant is priced from Rs. 9.99 lakh (ex-showroom) and gets standard features like -- dual front airbags, ABS with EBD, follow-me-home headlamps, four-speaker audio system and rear air conditioning vents.

The GT Line is available with Kia's UVO Connect feature which offers geo-fencing, on-board diagnostics, vehicle tracking, emergency alerts. Additionally, the GT Line trim also gets a 10.25-inch touchscreen infotainment system with Android Auto and Apple CarPlay support. Other notable features of Seltos are -- eight-inch head-up display, eight-speaker Bose audio system, electric sunroof, Electronic Parking Brake, Hill Start Assist, Vehicle Stability Control, colour TFT screen, cruise control, drive mode selector, 360-degree camera, six airbags, automatic climate control and more.

The Kia Seltos' base 1.5-litre CRDI diesel unit develops 115 PS and 250 Nm and is available with an option of a six-speed manual or a six-speed torque converter automatic transmission. However, the 1.4-litre turbocharged petrol engine sold in the GT Line produces 140 PS and 242 Nm and is available with an option of a seven-speed dual-clutch automatic unit or a standard six-speed manual transmission.

(Edited by Vivek Dubey)

