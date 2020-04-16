How Toyota plans to restart its factory after lockdown

Japanese auto major Toyota Kirloskar Motor Ltd on Thursday listed a range of precautionary and hygiene measures it would introduce at its factory to ensure social distancing once it resumes operations after the end of the lockdown next month.

The company has two factories next to each other in Bidadi on the outskirts of Bangalore spread over 432 acres of land that has a cumulative production capacity of 3.1 lakh units per annum. It has 6,500 employees including workers at the shop floor. The factories produce cars like the Innova, Yaris, Fortuner and Camry.

Among the many measures that it plans to introduce after lockdown includes a self examination of health status for each employee everyday wherein they will be encouraged to stay back home in the event of any sickness. The company would also make it mandatory for workers to ensure social distancing at pick up points while commuting to and fro from the factory, thermal screening at the time of pick up, alternative seating in the buses and maintaining social distancing at all times at the factory including at the gate, canteens and locker rooms.

It will also enforce staggered timings at the canteen while the menu will also undergo a change with items like eggs, ice cream, pickle and curd and outsourced items being disallowed. While on the shop floor, workers would be asked to wear a mask alongwith the standard cap/helmet and gloves that they normally wear. Recreational activities like carrom and use of shower area in the factory would be stopped.

"We need to safeguard business continuity and economic recovery as well by ensuring 'Safety & Health First' approach. Post Covid-19, we will witness a new normal and change will be inevitable. We must adapt and remember that change is always for the better and can herald tremendous progress," said Masakazu Yoshimura, Managing Director, Toyota Kirloskar Motor. "We need to stop jobs that do not fit the needs, change procedures or the way we work and continue to navigate in these turbulent times."