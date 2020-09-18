Hyundai teases new i30 N with 8-speed dual-clutch transmission

Hyundai Motor has released the first pictures of the new i30 N model. It is expected that the new i30 N will have an updated design focused on statement and performance.

The i30 N features new, aggressive-looking front and rear bumpers, two large exhaust pipes, a wide centre grille with the N signature, and new rear lamps and new LED headlamps with V-shaped DRLs.

The facelift has a newly-developed 19-inch forged alloy wheels, which are lighter than those of the previous i30 N. New, lightweight forged 19-inch wheels will enhance the sporty character of the car.

Hyundai has not released any official image of the interiors yet or the technical information about the premium hatchback.

