Jaguar Land Rover's Q4 retail sales rise 12.4%, down 13.6% in FY21

Premium car brand Jaguar Land Rover (JLR) on Tuesday reported a 12.4 per cent year-on-year (YoY) rise in its global retail sales at 1,23,483 vehicles during the fourth quarter of fiscal year 2020-21.

While sales in China, which was heavily impacted by the COVID-19 pandemic in the year-ago quarter, rose 127 per cent YoY, sales in North America also grew 10.4 per cent. However, sales in other regions were below pre-COVID levels, with retail sales declining 10 per cent in company's overseas markets, 6.8 per cent in UK and by 4.9 per cent in Europe.

For fiscal year 2020-21, the Tata Motors-owned company's global retail sales declined 13.6 per cent YoY to 4,39,588 vehicles as a result of the impact of the pandemic. "Growth in China was strong, with retails reaching 1,11,206 vehicles, up 23.4 per cent year-on-year. Sales in other regions have not yet recovered to pre-COVID levels with North America down 14.3 per cent and the UK, Europe, and Overseas markets each down more than 20 per cent," JLR said.

By model, the company said, the new Land Rover Defender contributed 45,244 sales in the year, while other models were down year-on-year, reflecting the impact of COVID-19, particularly earlier in the year. Defender also contributed significantly to the overall growth in Q4 sales, with 16,963 units sold in the quarter.

The company said it continued to roll out electrification technology across its model range. "Twelve of the company's 13 nameplates are now available with an electrified option, with plug-in hybrids (PHEV) available in 8 models and mild hybrids (MHEV) in 11 models. As a result, the mix of electrified vehicles retailed in the fourth quarter grew to 62 per cent, with 2 per cent for the all-electric Jaguar I-PACE, 7 per cent PHEV and 53 per cent MHEV."

For the full year, the retail mix of electrified vehicles was 51 per cent, it said.

Commenting on the sales numbers, JLR Chief Commercial Officer Felix Brautigam said, "Encouragingly, the steady recovery throughout the year follows the direction of our Reimagine strategy: the quality of our sales improved even more than the volume, with a focus on our most profitable car lines, higher specifications and lower incentives. Despite very different Covid restrictions worldwide we also achieved our objective of balanced sales across our key markets."

