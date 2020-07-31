Kia Motors completes 1 lakh sales in record time

Kia Sonet to make digital debut on August 7; here's what we knowKia Motors India on Friday announced that is has crossed the 1 lakh cumulative sales milestone. With this, the Korean auto manufacturer has become the fastest automaker in India to have reached this target. It did so in just 11 months. Kia had debuted in India back in August 2019.

Most of the credit for this milestone could be given to the Kia Seltos. Within 2 months of its launch, the Kia Seltos had disrupted the B-SUV segment by becoming the highest-selling SUV in the market. Kia hit the road running at top speed with the Seltos. Soon after Seltos, Kia introduced the Carnival luxury MPV, which was also a hit amongst customers.

Commenting on achieving this milestone, Kookhyun Shim, MD and CEO, Kia Motors India told HT Auto, "2019 marked an important year for Kia as we introduced our first car for the Indian market with an aim to become a household name in the country. Reaching the one lakh milestone with just two products, in a record eleven-month time, is a testament to our commitment to India. Today marks a proud moment for all of us at Kia Motors India and after the immense success of Seltos and Carnival, we are confident to keep up the positive momentum and lead the Indian automobile industry by addressing the unmet needs and aspirations of the customers with the upcoming Kia Sonet."

Kia Motor India's third car, the Kia Sonet will be launched in the Indian market later this year. The car will make its digital debut on August 7. The compact SUV is also expected to disrupt that market segment.

