Kia Sonet to make digital debut on August 7; here's what we know

The Kia Sonet is expected to make its global digital debut on August 7, 2020. The carmaker will live stream the debut via a live virtual event. Kia has not made any official announcement about when the car would be available for purchase but it is expected to be available for purchase in September- October 2020, according to Indiacarnews.com.

Kia Sonet would be Kia's third product for the Indian market. The car was first revealed at Auto Expo 2020 Greater Noida. Recently, Kia released a teaser video for the Sonet compact SUV with the tagline - "Wild By Design".

Kia Sonet Exterior

Kia Sonet has an all-new sleek tiger-nose front grille, striking bumper and LED headlamps accompanying the grille. The LED headlamps are LED daytime running lamps. Kia Sonet also has blacked-out pillars, usable roof rails and LED tail-lamps.

The Kia Sonet borrows its crossover-type profile from the Sonic SUV. It will have 16-inch alloy wheels. The car has a sloping roofline, roof-integrated spoiler with brake lights. A red strip connects the two tail-lights of the Kia Sonet.

Kia Sonet Interior

Inside the Kia Sonet, users will find an 8-inch touchscreen infotainment system with smartphone connectivity and UVO Connect technology. Some other interior features are an electric sunroof, climate control, wireless charging for phones, keyless entry and go system.

Kia Sonet Engine and Transmission

The Kia Sonet will come with three engine variants - 82 bhp, 1.2-litre naturally-aspirated petrol, 99 bhp, 1.5-litre turbo-diesel, and 119 bhp, 1.0-litre turbocharged petrol. It will also have multiple transmission options. Buyers can go for a 5-speed MT, a 6-speed MT or a 7-speed DCT. The diesel version whenever it is announced is likely to get a 6-speed torque converter automatic, according to Indiacarnews.com.

Kia Sonet Price

Kia has not yet announced the Kia Sonet price. However, the expected price of the Kia Sonet could be between Rs 7 lakh and Rs 11 lakh, depending upon the variant.

