Mercedes Benz launches new entry level SUV GLA at Rs 42.1-57.3 lakh

India's largest luxury carmaker Mercedes Benz on Tuesday launched the new version of its entry level compact SUV GLA at Rs 42.10-46.7 lakh with a top of the line AMG version at Rs 57.3 lakh. The GLA competes with the likes of BMW X1, Audi Q3 and Volvo XC40.

The launch of the car had to be delayed by more than a month from April to end May due to the disruption caused by the pandemic. Though most parts of the country remain under various forms of lockdown, the German carmaker said it had received increasing demand from consumers and the launch is an effort to sustain business continuity and support the economic sustenance of its retail network.

"The health and safety of our people remain our utmost priority and we are contributing in our own way to support the community around us. At the same time sustaining the health of the business, supporting our network and the entire ecosystem are essential elements of managing this crisis at an economic level and helping us maintain a positive outlook for the future," said Martin Schwenk, Managing Director & CEO, Mercedes-Benz India. "We are standing firm with our 2021 strategy without any significant alterations at this point. However, there can be some delays expected in our product introductions due to the market challenges and sentiments."

"The new GLA which has grown to be more aggressive, bold looking and tech-laden than ever before, has been a much-awaited product for customers. The SUV now also comes as a locally manufactured AMG with the AMG GLA 35 4M, our third AMG model," he said. "In addition, the industry best 8-year extended warranty on engine and transmission makes the GLA and AMG GLA 35 4M compelling products, driving complete peace of mind. We sincerely hope the pandemic situation alleviates and normalcy resumes in our lives and society at large."

The car comes with a 1.3 litre turbocharged petrol engine that has a maximum output of 163 bhp and torque of 250 NM mated with a 7 speed automatic DCT gearbox. It can sprint to 100 kph from standstill in 8.7 seconds. The diesel version has a 2 litre engine with a maximum output of 190 bhp and 400 NM of torque with a 8 speed automatic gearbox. It can hit 100 kph in 7.4 seconds. The AMG version which is the company's

13th CKD model and the 3rd AMG model to be added to its product portfolio has 2 litre petrol engine with a maximum power output of 306bhp, torque of 400 NM mated to a 8 speed automatic gearbox and all wheel drive system. It can hit three digit speeds in just 5.1 seconds.

Mercedes is also offering a best-in-industry 8-year warranty on engine and transmission, in addition to the segment leading 3-year Comprehensive warranty.

The company had posted a strong 34 percent growth in sales in the first quarter of 2021 at 3,193 units against 2,386 units last year. It is targeting a strong double digit growth this year on the back of low base from last year and a pipeline of 15 new launches. In 2020, it had suffered a near 43 percent slump in sales at 7,893 units-its lowest annual sales tally since 2012, but was comfortably ahead of its rivals like BMW, Audi, Jaguar Land Rover and Volvo, as the market leader in the luxury car segment for the sixth straight year.

