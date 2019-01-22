Honor View 20 global launch today; check out price, specifications

Huawei's sub-brand Honor launched its Honor View 20 smartphone in China last month and its global variant will be launched today. The USP of the smartphone is its no notch design and it comes with a punch-hole camera instead. The camera of the Honor View 20 is placed in the top-left corner of the phone and the earpiece is housed in the top display bezel. Another unique selling point of the Honor View 20 is its 48 MP rear camera that comes with Sony IM586 sensor and a secondary time of flight (ToF) 3D depth sensor that could be promoted as a third rear camera.

The Honor View 20 comes with 6.4-inch FHD+ display with a resolution of 2310x1080 pixels. The smartphone is powered by the 7nm HiSilicon Kirin 980 octa-core SoC. The Honor View 20 is the global variant of the Honor V20. Honor View 20 will come in two variants, 6GB RAM & 64GB of internal storage and the other with 6GB RAM and 128GB of storage. The View 20 has a bezel-less 'All-View' display.

As far as optics is concerned, the Honor View 20 will come with a 25MP front-facing camera with an f/2.0 aperture and a fixed focus lens. The 48-megapixel rear camera comes with a Sony IMX586 sensor and an f/1.8 aperture. It supports 960fps slow-motion video recording, autofocus, AI HDR, and LED flash.

The dual-SIM Honor View 20 will be offered in two colours, Chram Blue and Midnight Black. It is expected to be packed with 4000 mAh battery and quick charging. It will be shipped with Android 9 Pie with EMUI 9 on top. The Honor View 20 price is expected to start at about CNY 2,999 (roughly Rs 30,400) for the 6GB RAM + 128GB storage option, going up to CNY 3,499 (roughly Rs 35,500) for the 8GB RAM + 128GB storage option. In China, Honor also launched a Moschino Edition priced at CNY 3,999 (roughly Rs. 40,600).

As far as connectivity is concerned, Honor View 20 comes with Bluetooth v5.0, Wi-Fi 802.11 a/b/g/n/ac (dual band, 2.4GHz and 5GHz), GPS/ A-GPS, and USB Type-C.

