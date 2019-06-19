Now pay up to Rs 36,000 more for Mahindra Scorpio, Bolero, Marazzo; find out why

Mahindra & Mahindra has announced an increase in prices of its models by up to Rs 36,000 from July 1 due to the implementation of AIS 145 Safety Norms across all kinds of passenger vehicles in India. The new emission laws come into effect from April 1, 2020. The AIS 145 Safety Norms call for mandatorily equipping vehicles with speed alert systems to warn the driver in case of over speeding, seat belt reminder for the driver and co-driver, manual override for central locking system and driver airbag.

"Mahindra SUVs that will take a substantial price increase are the Scorpio, Bolero, TUV300 and KUV100NXT, while brands such as the XUV500 and Marazzo will increase prices marginally," the company said in a statement.

Welcoming the regulatory requirements, Rajan Wadhera, President, M&M automotive sector, said: "At Mahindra safety has been at the core of our product development process...we value every road user's life and have been effectively contributing to the evolving safety ecosystem. However, the safety regulatory requirement has led to some cost increases. Consequently, we are taking a price hike across some of our passenger vehicles, effective July 1, 2019."

Other companies are also coming up with vehicles compliant with BS-VI emission norms. Last week, India's largest automaker Maruti Suzuki rolled out new versions of its Swift and Wagon R, which are compliant to the BS-VI emission norms. The Wagon R line-up with 1.2-litre engine and the petrol variants of the Swift have got the BS-VI makeover.

With this, Maruti Suzuki has become the first car manufacturer to introduce BS-VI compliant models in the market. The new emission laws come into effect from April 1, 2020. With these developments to the Swift and Wagon R, the prices of both the hatchbacks will rise too.

Edited by Manoj Sharma

Maruti Suzuki rolls out BS-VI compliant Swift, Wagon R; hikes prices

Mahindra XUV300 to launch on February 14; gets 4,000 bookings in advance

New Tata Harrier 2019 launched in India: Prices start at Rs 12.69 lakh, variants explained, how to book online