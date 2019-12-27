Ola clocks 6 billion kms distance in 2019; shared rides keep 1.4 million cars off roads

India's largest shared mobility platform Ola has said its personal cabs, shared taxis and mobikes cumulatively covered more than 6 billion kilometers this year while the shared taxis alone helped in keeping 1.4 million cars off the roads in India this year. The national capital Delhi accounted for 1.06 billion kilometres and remained the single largest market for the cab aggregator.

The highest average speed was clocked at 24.8 kph in Hyderabad followed by Delhi (23.5 kph), Chennai (23.1 kph) Mumbai (22.7 kph), Pune (22.6 kph), Bengaluru (21.2 kph) and Kolkata (19.4 kph). Around Rs 20.9 crore was saved by way of discounts during the year.

The break-up of distance covered by various modes of travel options offered by the company revealed Ola Outstation covered 366 million kms across 10,000 destinations in the country, while Ola Bike covered a total of 166 million km and Ola Autos covered another 1200 million kms. The company's top bike-partner travelled 38,289 kms.

In Delhi, Ola Auto and Ola Bike contributed a total of 46 million kms and 33 million kms, respectively to the total distance covered. About 924 million kms were covered in the capital between 6 AM and 10 PM followed by Bengaluru that clocked 821 million kms. Delhi also travelled the most at night between 10 PM and 6 AM at 141 million kms followed by Mumbai at 104 Million kms.

"We served over 6 billion kms this year through Ola's various mobility offerings, touching the lives of hundreds of millions of consumers. Shared mobility has expanded beyond Tier-I cities, making deeper inroads into the hinterlands of the country. While four-wheelers remained a preferred mode of commute for longer routes, Ola Auto and Ola Bike are steadily becoming synonymous with first and last-mile connectivity in over 250 cities and towns across India," a company spokesperson said. "In the new decade with 2020, we look forward to continuously innovating for consumers and partners and furthering our mission of building mobility for a billion people."

A sum total of 63 million daily trips were undertaken in Delhi followed by Chennai at 54 million. A total of 7 million trips were taken in Delhi at night followed by Bengaluru and Mumbai at 6 million and 5 million rides, respectively. Delhi was also ahead in terms of total kms travelled during weekdays at 768 million kilometers followed by Bangalore (642 Million kms) and Mumbai (563,813,564 kms). It also traversed more distance during weekdays but at 52 million trips, it lagged Bangalore at 65 million trips in the total number of rides taken during weekdays.

The city was, however, a clear leader in kms travelled during weekend clocking 297 million, followed by Bengaluru at 271 million kms and Mumbai at 242 million kms. It held the second rank in the total rides taken over a weekend clocking 18 million trips lagging Bengaluru at 25 million trips and followed by Chennai at 17 million trips.

Other interesting nuggets include the longest trip that notched up 891 kilometres and the timings for leaving for work and returning home in major cities. People in Bengaluru leave for work the earliest at 9:30 AM followed by Pune at 9:41 AM and Delhi at 9:42 AM. Commuters in Kolkata were the laziest, leaving for work at 11:13 AM. The earliest to leave for home in the evening was Hyderabad at 6:17 PM followed by Delhi at 6:30 PM and Pune at 6:31 PM. Commuters in Kolkata were last to leave for home at 6:52 PM.