Royal Enfield recalls around 7,000 units of Bullet, Bullet Electra

Niche bike maker Royal Enfield Tuesday announced the recall of nearly 7,000 units of its Bullet and Bullet Electra models to rectify faulty brake caliper bolt.

The company said it is undertaking a proactive field service action, concerning brake caliper bolt on motorcycles of the two models manufactured between March 20, 2019 and April 30, 2019.

"This is because service investigations revealed that the torque maintained on brake caliper bolts, as supplied by vendor, on a few of these motorcycles were not as per stringent Royal Enfield quality standards," the company said in a statement.

Brake caliper bolt is an essential part of braking system securing brake hose and brake caliper.

This voluntary service action will be undertaken on close to 7,000 motorcycles that were retailed during the said period, it added.

All concerned customers are being called for a service intervention, and also various stakeholders are being informed accordingly, it added.

