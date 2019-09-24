'Sales in September to be higher than in August,' says Maruti Suzuki Chairman RC Bhargava

India's biggest automaker, Maruti Suzuki India Ltd, expects sales of its cars in September to be higher than the previous month, its Chairman RC Bhargava told on Monday. He said that very high sales are expected on September 29 and 30.

"We expect that retail sales in September would witness an improvement over August," Bhargava said to news agency Reuters. "The booking levels have gone up substantially compared to last month, and the expectation is that the 29th and 30th of this month will probably witness very high retail sales," he added.

September 29th marks the beginning of the 9-day Navaratri festival, which typically witnesses an uptick in sales.

Maruti Suzuki posted a steep 36 per cent decline in sales in August. With 93,713 units, August was the second month in a row the company had dispatched less than 100,000 cars to dealerships.

Separately, while speaking at the India Today Conclave 2019 last week, Bhargava also talked about price cuts across Maruti Suzuki vehicles. While Bhargava insisted that the prices of Maruti Suzuki cars are already reasonable, he also asked buyers to wait for a couple of days to see if the company is slashing prices further. "It (slash in prices) is not something I can announce here... wait a couple of days and you'll have the answer," he said at the event in Mumbai.

Niti Aayog CEO Amitabh Kant who was also part of the panel discussion had urged automakers to slash prices to increase demand and revive sales.

(With agency inputs)

